LHS Lady Tigers Demolish Humboldt

Lexington had a home game last Tuesday night, December 14, as the Lady Tigers welcomed the Lady Vikings to their gymnasium. LHS would get out to a quick lead and a dominant defense in the second half would push the Lady Tigers to a runaway victory on the night. Lexington came away with the win over Humboldt, 62-30.

The Lady Tigers had a great performance from the charity strip by going 22 of 31 in the game. Lexington also made 11 two-point shots in their performance and added another six long range baskets to go with.

The Lady Tigers scored 24 points to open the game and only allowed Humbolt to record 12 points in the first quarter. Lexington came back in the second quarter to add another eleven points before halftime. The Lady Vikings also scored 11 points before the break. In the third quarter, Lexington was able to score 12 points and only allowed the Lady Vikings to add three points to their total score. The Lady Tigers then finished off the game by scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter and held Humbolt to only four points.

Leading the way in the scoring book for Lexington was Jadyn Yarbro who collected 15 points in the win. Diamond Holland was close behind her in adding 14 points for the team. Both Alaysia Belew and Candace Butler finished with eight points in the contest. Sarah Simmons would help the Lady Tigers by scoring seven points of her own. Callie McDonald recorded…

