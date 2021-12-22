Lady Lions Come Up Short Against West Carroll

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday evening, December 14, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team took a trip into Huntingdon, Tennessee to take on West Carroll. Scotts Hill was not able to put together a winning formula on the night and came back home with the loss. West Carroll defeated Scotts Hill by a final score of 44-41.

The Lady Lions took the lead at the end of the first quarter when the team scored ten points and allowed West Carroll to score only eight points. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added another seven points and kept their opponent to only scoring four points. After halftime, Scotts Hill wasn’t able to sustain the success of the first half. The Lady Lions scored 11 points in the third quarter but allowed West Carroll to score 13 points. In the fourth quarter, Scotts Hill put 13 more points on the scoreboard but saw their opponent add 19 points and hand the team the defeat.

Heather Bartholomew was the leading scorer for Scotts Hill with 17 points in the game. She was followed by Mallory Puckett who recorded ten points. Julie Hampton would add another seven points of her own in the contest. Lacie Dunavant netted four points and Deanna Pusser finished the scoring for the Lady Lions with three points in the loss.

Scotts Hill finished with 12 turnovers in the game that would prove to be costly down the stretch. The Lady Lions would…

