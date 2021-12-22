Henderson County Commission Holds Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Thursday evening, December 16, 2021, at the Criminal Justice Complex in a special called meeting.

The commission approved the following notaries: Malarey D. Gordon, Jeffrey H. Griggs, Pat Helms, Debby Lipscomb, Elaine B. Robinson, Leigh A. Rowlett, and Cathy J. Sisson.

The commission also passed the resolution recommended by the state that will allow Henderson County to be eligible for any funds distributed from the statewide opioid litigation.

The commission discussed the lease of the Carthel Smith Building for the Finance Department. The Henderson County Board of Education offered to…

For the complete article, see the December 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

