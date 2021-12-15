Recent Sentencings from Circuit Court

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Various cases before the Circuit Court of Henderson County have been resolved, and sentence hearings held.

* Tommy Triplett was sentenced to eight years at 100% apiece on two counts of aggravated sexual battery, to be served at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). He must register as a sex offender, will have lifetime supervision, and have no contact with the victims or witnesses.

* Hercy Wayne Holmes was sentenced to nine years for aggravated domestic assault (35%), nine years for aggravated assault (35%), and 11 months, 29 days for domestic assault (75%). All counts will be served concurrently at the TDOC, with fines to be paid monthly and have no contact with witnesses or victims.

* Joseph Paul Roberts was sentenced to fifteen years (100%) for aggravated sexual battery at the TDOC, must register as a sex offender with lifetime supervision, and have no contact with witnesses or victims.

* James Wilburn Russell entered a best interest plea on attempted aggravated…

