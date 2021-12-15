Officer Assists Injured Motorist in Middleburg Crash

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of Middleburg Road on Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021, with Henderson County Fire Stations #4 and #7 responding, along with the Scotts Hill Police Department, and Henderson County EMS.

According to a post by Henderson County Fire Station #4, “Station #4 responded to a multi-vehicle accident with an entrapment. Upon arriving on the scene, Scott’s Hill Police Dept. Officer Adam Scott climbed down into a hole he found, got the patient out of the overturned vehicle, escorted the patient under the road via a small bridge, got the patient up the embankment and to safety before EMS arrived on scene.”

Their post said that Scott had noticed black marks leaving the road and that he found the vehicle and got the patient to safety. The vehicle was upside down in a deep depression which was not easily observable. EMS worked quickly, and the patient…

For complete coverage, see the December 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!