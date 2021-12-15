LHS Tigers Collect Lopsided Win Over Riverside Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team welcomed the Riverside Panthers to their home court on Friday, December 3, 2021. This was a game that went Lexington’s way all evening. The game got out of hand early and the Tigers were able to have a lot of success on the night. At the end of the night, Lexington would take the win over Riverside by a final score of 67-18.

The Tigers got the game started by scoring 19 points in the first quarter. Riverside was only able to record a single point in the opening quarter. The second quarter of play saw Lexington add 17 points to the scoreboard before halftime. The Panthers would be held to six points in the same quarter. At halftime, the score of the game was 36-7. Coming out of the intermission, Lexington recorded 24 points in the third quarter. This was the best scoring quarter of the night for the Tigers. The Panthers were able to score five points in the quarter. The fourth quarter saw LHS record seven points and hold Riverside to only scoring six points.

Leading the way in scoring for the Tigers team was Rocky Hurley who recorded ten points in the win. Rodarius Transor would score nine points and both Jakob Davis and Devin Bryant finished with eight points for the Tigers. Tanner Neisler netted seven points on the night, also. Davion Massey finished with five points for Lexington. The duo of Ryder Blankenship and Michael Leslie netted four points each and…

