Lady Tigers Basketball Take Loss to Henry County

Last week, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team hit the road to travel to Henry County and face off against the Lady Patriots of Henry County High School. A tall task at hand in defending a bigger school was what was ahead of Lexington that evening. The Lady Tigers put together a game plan that the team thought would help them grab the win. At the end of the night, it wasn’t enough as Lexington fell to Henry County, 69-35.

Offensively in the first quarter, Lexington wasn’t able to get into a rhythm and the team was only able to score five points to start the game. The Lady Patriots got off to a hot start and recorded 18 points in the quarter. Lexington became more comfortable in the second quarter and the Lady Tigers were able to add 14 points to the scoreboard before halftime. On the other end, Henry County added to their success of the first quarter and scored 22 points before intermission. The score at halftime of the contest was 40-19, in favor of the Lady Patriots. The third quarter saw Lexington score eight points but allowed Henry County to pad their lead by collecting 17 points. In the final quarter of play, the Lady Tigers would net eight more points and then saw their opponent add another 12 points before taking the defeat to the Lady Patriots.

The top scorers for the Lady Tigers on the night were Sarah Simmons and Alaysia Belew. Each teammate was able to score eight points for Lexington. Following them was Candace Butler who added five points of her own. The duo of Jadyn Yarbro and Shay Hollingsworth each recorded…

