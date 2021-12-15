Grand Jury Hands Down 28 True Bills of Indictment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and handed down 28 true bills of indictment, including 4 sealed indictments:

• Justin Crocker, Rape of Child (four counts)

• Danny Odell Nixon, Theft Over $2,500

• Georkel D. Merrill, Theft Over $2,500

• Tarasa Carmen Wilson, Theft Over $2,500

• Anthony Lee Ventura, Bribery of Witness

• Wesley Pope, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Over $1,000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Dorothy H. Griffin, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule V- Gabapentin

• Dana M. Hutson, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV- Alprazolam, Driving on Right Side of Roadway

• Christopher Dylan Crownover, Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II- Fentanyl, Possession of Schedule II- AANP

• Lindsey Taylor Wallace, Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule…

