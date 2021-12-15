 Skip to content

Grand Jury Hands Down 28 True Bills of Indictment

| |

The Grand Jury for Henderson County met on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with 28 true bills of indictment handed down.
File Photo / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and handed down 28 true bills of indictment, including 4 sealed indictments:

• Justin Crocker, Rape of Child (four counts)
• Danny Odell Nixon, Theft Over $2,500
• Georkel D. Merrill, Theft Over $2,500
• Tarasa Carmen Wilson, Theft Over $2,500
• Anthony Lee Ventura, Bribery of Witness
• Wesley Pope, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Over $1,000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Dorothy H. Griffin, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule V- Gabapentin
• Dana M. Hutson, Sale and Delivery of Meth .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV- Alprazolam, Driving on Right Side of Roadway
• Christopher Dylan Crownover, Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II- Fentanyl, Possession of Schedule II- AANP
• Lindsey Taylor Wallace, Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule…

For complete coverage, see the December 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment