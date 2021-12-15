County Election Schedule for the May 2022 Primary Begins December 20th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County primary and state judicial primary will be held on May 3, 2022. The first day to pick up petitions will be Monday, December 20, 2021. The general election, and the state and federal primary election, is set for August 4, 2022.

County offices that will be on the ballot are County Mayor, Trustee, County Clerk, Circuit Court / General Sessions Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Sheriff, Districts 1-7 County Commissioners, Districts 1-7 County Constables, Henderson County School Board Districts 2, 4, and 6.

The State Judicial Offices on the ballot will be for Henderson County General Sessions Judge, and Circuit…

For complete coverage, see the December 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!