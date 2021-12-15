CASA Holds Christmas Gala

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County CASA held their annual Christmas Gala at the Buttrey Wedding and Event Venue in Yuma, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

“We at CASA were overwhelmed by the support of the Henderson County community on Saturday evening,” said CASA Director Annie Searock. “Despite the terrible storms that rocked our region and left Henderson County without power, as well as so many with damage to their homes and businesses, our community came out to our annual Christmas Gala and raised over $14,000.00 to support CASA volunteers as they advocate for the abused and neglected children in our community.”

The event was planned by a committee co-chaired by Susan Horn and Rodney Reynolds, and included Andrea Crawford, Gerrianne Mayfield, Debra Fesmire, Celeste Washburn, Linda Lipscomb, and Wendy Hopper.

“It would not have been a success without all their work, and I am thankful for their commitment and support for CASA. We are fortunate to have Kelli Grice to MC our event every year, and Todd Buttrey for the use of his beautiful venue. The Groove Band provided the awesome music, and Jamie and Janet Simonton provided the delicious dinner!” Searock said.

“The Scott’s Hill Student Anglers and their families volunteered as servers for the event, and…

