Tigers Fall Short To Sacred Heart

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday, November 29, 2021, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team welcomed Sacred Heart to their home floor. The Tigers were looking to add another victory to their season, but Sacred Heart had other plans. In a back-and-forth game, the Tigers were not able to make enough stops and saw Sacred Heart take the win in a very close game. The final score of the contest was 52-50, in favor of Sacred Heart.

The Tigers started out the game by scoring 10 points in the opening quarter. Sacred Heart was able to score 15 in the first quarter to take an early lead. Lexington added another nine points in the second quarter and allowed their opponent to score another 15 points in the same quarter of play. At halftime, the Tigers were trailing, 30-19. After making adjustments during the break, Lexington came out and scored 12 points to start the second half. The Tigers allowed Sacred Heart to add another 13 points in the quarter though. The fourth quarter saw the Tigers score 19 points and almost achieve the win, but Sacred Heart recorded 14 points and was able to come away with the victory.

The top performer for the Tigers basketball team was Rocky Hurley. Hurley netted 16 points for Lexington. Michael Leslie recorded 11 points for the team and Rodarius Transor scored ten in the defeat. Devin Bryant added six points of his own to go along with…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!