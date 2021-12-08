Taylor Selected Principal of the Year for West Grand Division

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson announced that Ms. Shannon Taylor, of Bargerton Elementary, was selected as the West Grand Division Principal of the Year. “We are very proud of you and your accomplishments,” he said.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the two 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year and two Tennessee Supervisors of the Year at the annual Excellence in Education celebration.

“As a former school principal, I’m continually inspired by the caliber of principals and district supervisors that we have across the great state of Tennessee, and after all that our leaders in our school communities have done to…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

