SH Lions Take Victory Over Collinwood H.S.

Article by Blake Franklin-

Hitting the hardwood again on November 30, the Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team welcomed Collinwood to their home gymnasium. The Lions looked to take care of business on the night, and they were able to come away with the win. Scotts Hill won the game by a final score of 74-53.

Scotts Hill was able to score 11 points in the first quarter and held Collinwood to five points. In the second quarter, the Lions added another 17 points and held their opponent to 12 points in the quarter. After halftime, Scotts Hill had their most productive quarter of the evening by scoring 27 points. Collinwood was able to score 20 points in the same quarter, also. The Lions finished off the game by putting 19 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter and held Collinwood to 16 points, as well.

Leading the team in scoring for the evening was Luke Ledbetter, who scored 21 points. Following him was Riley McClain who netted 20 points in the win. Ripken Clenny added ten points and Bryce Allard recorded six points also. Connor Maness finished with five points and Alex Chandler netted three in the game. Colton Bailey, Myles Maness, Hayden Smith, and Malachi Johnson all scored…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!