Lexington Tigers Knock Off Jackson Christian Eagles

Article by Blake Franklin-

Hitting the road and traveling into Jackson, Tennessee last Tuesday evening, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team was looking to record a win after a close defeat in their previous game. The Tigers put together a nice game plan and executed it as they took the win over the Eagles basketball team. At the final buzzer, Lexington was on top by a final score of 57-44.

Leading the team in scoring on the night was Rodarius Transor as he netted 23 points in the victory. Rockey Hurley followed him by scoring 15 points and Caleb Gorden recorded six points for the Tigers. Lucas Wilkinson added five points of his own in the win as well. Both Tanner Neisler and Jakob Davis each scored three points for the Tigers. The duo of Ryder Blankenship and Michael Leslie were able to score two points each, also.

Lexington came out in the first quarter and scored 14 points. The Tigers allowed JCS to score seven points in the opening frame. In the second quarter, Lexington recorded 21 points and held the Eagles to only scoring 15 points. After halftime, the Tigers added another 13 points to the scoreboard and Jackson Christian School scored only four points in the third quarter. Lexington finished off the game by…

For the complete story, see the December 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

