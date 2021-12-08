Lady Tigers Beat Sacred Heart

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team welcomed Sacred Heart to their home court on November 29, 2021. Lexington was looking to take a victory on the night and the team was able to do so. The Lady Tigers finished off the game with the win over Sacred Heart by the final score of 68-62.

Sarah Simmons led the team with 18 points on the night. Diamond Holland scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers in the win as well. Both Candace Butler and Jadyn Yarbro were able to score ten points for Lexington. Kylie Waldrep and Shay Hollingworth rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers by recording nine points each.

The Lady Tigers were 14 of 21 from the charity line and also made six three-pointers in the game, as well.

Lexington was able to score 22 points in the first quarter and held Sacred Heart to 18 points. In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers scored 15 points and Sacred Heart netted 14 points. Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers scored 14 points in the third quarter and…

