Lady Lions Basketball Wins Close Game Against Collinwood

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions were on their home court on November 30 to face off against Collinwood High School. Scotts Hill found themselves in a close game against their opponent on the evening. The Lions would eventually take the victory in the game, as the game would be decided by three points. Scotts Hill won over Collinwood by the final score of 51-48.

The leading scorer for the Lady Lions was Julie Hampton, who netted 13 points in the game. Heather Bartholomew finished with 11 points. Both Lacie Dunavant and Brooklyn Wilkerson each had eight points in the win. Jaden Scates recorded six points and Kaylin Wade would round out the scoring for the Lady Lions with five points of her own.

Scotts Hill took the lead after the first quarter of play over Collinwood by scoring 11 points and only allowed five. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added 16 points to Collinwood’s nine. After halftime, the Lady Lions would score 14 points and give up 16 points to their opponent. The fourth quarter saw…

