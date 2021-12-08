JECD Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Joint Economic Community Development Board met for its quarterly meeting on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, Parkers Crossroads Mayor Kenneth Kizer, Parkers Crossroads City Manager Steve McDaniel, Sardis Vice-Mayor Richard Holland, Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish, Greenbelt Representative Steve Wilkinson, and Chamber Director Melissa Gilbert attending.

There was a discussion on the updating of the bylaws, which have been under review by attorney Kevin Carter to make them more flexible for the duties of the board. Members will provide feedback once the draft is sent out. There may also be a called meeting in January 2022.

Joni Bailey, with A2H architectural planning, discussed the work on the parks master plan that will be needed for applying for some of the future state funded grants. She will meet with community stakeholders. Two public input meetings are…

