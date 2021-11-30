Tigers Take Loss to South Gibson Hornets

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team went up against a team that is coached by a familiar face to the Lexington program. South Gibson, who is now coached by former Lexington head coach Keith Runyon, came to town to take on the Tigers in a game that was marked on the calendar for some time. The Tigers looking to get the win over their former coach weren’t able to get things running smoothly throughout the game and ultimately fell to the Hornets, 48-27.

Lexington’s offense wasn’t at its peak performance in this game as the Tigers were only able to score 11 points before halftime. The Tigers scored six points in the first quarter and only five points in the second quarter. Lexington allowed the Hornets to open the game with ten points in the first quarter and followed that with eight points in the second quarter. Coming out of the half, the Tigers were able to match their first half scoring with 11 points in the third quarter. South Gibson scored 14 points also. In the final quarter of play, Lexington managed to put five more points on the scoreboard and saw South Gibson score 16 points on their way to winning the contest.

Leading the team in scoring for the Tigers were Tanner Neisler and Caleb Gorden. Each teammate scored five points each in the loss. Both Rodarius Transor and Devin Bryant added four points each, as well. Three Tiger teammates all put up three points of their own. Those players were…

