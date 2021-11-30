SH Lady Lions Demolish Big Sandy Lady Pioneers

Article by Blake Franklin-

Before entering their break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team welcomed Big Sandy to their home court at Scotts Hill High School on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Scotts Hill was looking to keep the success going that the team had been having with another win over their opponent. The Lady Lions were too much to handle for Big Sandy as the girls took the victory by a final score of 56-26.

The Lady Lions were able to score 19 points in the opening quarter and held Big Sandy to only two points to start the game. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added another 16 points and held their opponent to eleven. After coming out of halftime, Scotts Hill scored ten more points to Big Sandy’s five points. In the fourth quarter, as the Lady Lions cruised to another victory, Scotts Hill score nine points and allowed Big Sandy to add eight points to the scoreboard.

The leading scorer for Scotts Hill on the evening was Lacie Dunavant, who recorded 13 points in the game. Heather Bartholomew tallied ten points in the win for the team. Both Kaylin Wade and Jaden Scates would add nine points each for the Lady Lions. Julie Hampton garnered five points and…

For the complete article, see the December 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

