Palmer Talks About Lexington TCAT at Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the November 30, 2021, meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club was Cindy Palmer, who is the Lexington Extension Campus Director for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).

TCAT started with state legislation in 1963, so that every citizen would have access to technical education. It went through several name changes until TCAT was selected in 2013, and there are 27 campuses. Every campus focuses on the labor demand in a particular area and the campus stays in contact with the community to keep that current and cater the programs to meet those needs and adapt to industry requirements. Any new business that employs skilled labor is taken into consideration.

Not only are students trained with specific skills but work skills like timeliness in order to help maintain employment. A program warranty is provided with each student and can be used to retrain a student for a particular area needed.

In 2013, the Drive to 55 initiative was passed to help reach 55% of higher education needs by 2025, and the Tennessee Promise helps with tuition costs. In 2018, the Tennessee Reconnect program for adult students was passed to…

