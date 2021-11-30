Lady Tigers Fall Short Against South Gibson

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team hosted the South Gibson Lady Hornets. Hoping to secure another win on the season, Lexington ran into a bit of trouble against South Gibson. The Lady Tigers efforts weren’t good enough to come away victorious over the Lady Hornets as they fell by a final score of 57-33.

The leading scorer for Lexington on the night was Sarah Simmons. Simmons accounted for 14 points in the game. Following her was Diamond Holland who had seven points of her own. Kylie Waldrep and Jadyn Yarbro both recorded four points each. Alaysia Belew finished with two points in the loss. Both Candace Butler and Holly Simons scored one point apiece for the Lady Tigers.

The game got started with Lexington scoring three points in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers would allow South Gibson to score 16 points to start the game. In the second quarter, Lexington got things going by putting 16 points of their own on the scoreboard while the Lady Hornets scored ten points before the half. Coming out in the third quarter, Lexington would add six points and allow South Gibson to score 12 points. The final quarter saw the Lady Tigers finish with eight points and allowed the Lady Hornets to score 19 points on their way to…

