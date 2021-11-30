Frizzell Spotlighted as MyRide TN Volunteer of the Month

Release-

The Henderson County MyRide volunteer spotlight for the month is Danny Frizzell. He is a great Christian man, and it shows with his every endeavor. He is very community minded and is always willing to be of assistance to others.

Danny is retired from the Henderson County School System. During his 37- year career, he held positions as classroom teacher, basketball coach, and guidance counselor.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1974 and completed his military duties in Frankfurt, Germany. He is a member of American Legion Post #77 and their Color Guard, which has averaged fifty veteran funerals a year. He has also served as post treasurer and is currently the post chaplain. He served eight years as the chairperson of the American Legion Oratorical…

