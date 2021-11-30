Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3rd; Scotts Hill Parade Dec. 11th; Lexington Parade Dec. 13th; Santa Dec. 16th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The annual Christmas Tree lighting will be at the gazebo on the grounds of the Henderson County Courthouse on December 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Scotts Hill has announced that their parade is scheduled for December 11, 2021, with the line up at 3:00 p.m., and the parade starting at 4:00 p.m. You can contact Jerry Taylor at 731-549-9644 for parade entry and details.

The coordinator for the Lexington – Henderson County Christmas Parade, Diane McPeake, has released details for the event scheduled on December 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

The Grand Marshal this year will be Joel Barnes, Chief Meteorologist at WBBJ 7 in Jackson, and this year’s theme will be “Dreams Come True With the Red, White, and Blue.”

All vehicles, except the antique cars, must be decorated and sponsored by a business. Line up will be on Highway 412 East, and you must be in line by 6:30 p.m. There will be a stake with your pre-assigned number to mark your spot.

The deadline to enter is December 6, 2021. To enter, or for more information, call…

