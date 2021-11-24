Tigers Basketball Start Season By Winning Two Straight Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team was back in action last Saturday, as they welcomed the Liberty Crusaders to their home hardwood. This was once a storied matchup as the two teams have played each other for many years. Things have changed over the years but the eagerness to get a win is still just as desirable as it once was. Lexington would achieve that goal and was victorious over Liberty with a final score of 65-35.

The game started with Lexington scoring 13 points in the opening quarter and allowing the Crusaders to score eight points on their end. The Tigers then put up 17 points in the second quarter and surrendered 13 points to Liberty before halftime. The halftime score was 30-21, in favor of Lexington. The Tigers scored 17 points in the third quarter and allowed only five points to be scored by the Crusaders in the same quarter of play. Lexington then finished the game by collecting 18 points in the final quarter and Liberty was only able to score nine points to end the game and take the defeat.

Leading the way for the Big Red Tigers in scoring wise was Tanner Neisler. Neisler accounted for 17 points for the Tigers. Devin Bryant and Michael Leslie both finished with 11 points each in the win. Rodarius Transor collected nine points and Lucas Wilkinson had…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!