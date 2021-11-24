Scotts Hill Girls Basketball Squeak by Lady Cavaliers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The second game of the Lady Lions basketball season took place last Thursday, November 18. The Lady Lions basketball team welcomed the Lady Cavaliers to Reagan, Tennessee. Scotts Hill wanted to build off the first win earlier last week and keep the team spirits high with another win over Crockett County. This was a much tougher task at hand for the Lady Lions as they were in for a competitive battle. In the end, it was the Lady Lions who were able to take the win. The final score was 37-36, in favor of Scotts Hill.

Scotts Hill opened the game by scoring eight points in the first quarter and allowing the Cavaliers to score seven points. The same scenario would take place in the second quarter, as the Lady Lions scored 12 points, and gave up 11 points to Crockett County. Coming out after halftime, it was still a close battle. Scotts Hill would score nine points and the Lady Cavaliers managed to put eight points on the scoreboard. In the final quarter of play, the Lady Lions collected eight points and surrendered ten to Crockett County but held on for the victory.

The leading scorer for the Lady Lions was Jordan Hampton who scored 13 in the contest. Mallory Puckett would record seven and Kaylin Wade finished with six points. Julie Hampton had five points and Lacie Dunavant recorded four points against Crockett County. Jaden Scates also scored…

