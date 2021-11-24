Manufacturer Invests $16 Million, Bringing 155 New Jobs

Release-

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and 86 Pearson Lane, LLC officials announced on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, that the startup company will establish new manufacturing operations in Lexington.

86 Pearson Lane, a commercial heat exchanger manufacturer, will invest $16 million and create 155 new jobs as the startup company establishes operations, with Lexington as its first location.

Following the purchase of the Ayers Building, located at 15365 Highway 22 North, 86 Pearson Lane plans to expand the facility by an additional 60,000 square feet. Upon completion, the new operations should cover 120,000 square feet and is expected to be operational by early 2022.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in Southwest Tennessee resulting in 10,000 job commitments and approximately $6.5 billion in capital investment.

