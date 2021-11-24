LMS Football Takes In TN Titans Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School Minutemen football team celebrated their undefeated season, in which their final record was 8-0 on the season, with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to watch the Titans host the Houston Texans, on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The coaching staff also presented team awards for the 2021 football season. The following players received these awards for their performances: Most Valuable Player- Mason Beers, Offensive Player of the Year- Amarion Arnold, Defensive Player of the Year- Dallas Jameson, Trench Warrior- Robert Durrenberger, Leadership Award- Austin Evans, Academic Award- Levi Wilkinson, Minutemen Award- Walker McCready, Toughest of the Tough- Brady McEarl, Coaches Award- Cameron Smith, Athlete of the Year- Samuel Maness, Linemen of the Year- Brayden Bailey, Most Versatile- Elye Pearson, and Spirit Award- Noah Melton.

These team members are…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!