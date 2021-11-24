LHS Beta Receives Honors at Convention
Article by Nicki Johnson-
As many of you may have noticed, I do not post as much as I used to during the Beta Convention. I am just so busy, and I know our Booster parents will take plenty. With that said, this is not a photo dump since I have few. Instead, it’s an award dump. I want to make sure every beta gets their moment to shine:
• 5th place in Character Performance
• 4th place- 9th grade Math (Sebastian Thurston)
• 4th place- 11th grade Language Arts (Marley Scott)
• 3rd place- Division 2 Onsite Drawing (Marley Scott)
• 3rd place- 11th grade Social Studies (Elijah Moffitt)
• 3rd place- 9th grade Spanish (Nikki Suria-Raudry)
• 3rd place- Solo, Duo, Trio (Cutter Franks & Avery Pace)
• 2nd place- Division 2 Black & White photography (Marley Scott)
• 2nd Place- Division 1 Recyclable Art (Paige Harting)
• 2nd place- 9th grade Social Studies (Luke Doll)
• 2nd place- Campaign skit
State Champions
• 1st place- Division 2 Recyclable Art (Chloe Ozier)
• 1st place- Division 2 Woodworking (Seth Blair)
• Best In Show (Seth Blair)
• 1st place- Division 2 Onsite Painting (Ebba Douglas)
• 1st place- Trading Pin Design
• 1st place- Show Choir
• 1st place- Group Talent
Golden Ticket recipients
• Maggie Sanders
• Allison Maxwell
• Catie Rice
• Leah Lewis
• Jurni Montague
• Annaleigha Bowman
• Jenna Odle
• Avery Pace
• Cutter Franks
• Nathan Cavness
• Chloe Kuskunovic
• Cooper Johnson
• Jay Barbrey
• Alexis Key
• Dylan Jordan
• Grant Qualls
• Grayce McEarl
• Joselyn Pierce
• Kylie Atchison
• Anne Edwards
• Rosemary Lindsey
And congratulations to our new Tennessee State Beta President, Ms. Bailey Parker! It was a special convention for me for many reasons. I often hear lots of praise while there, but…
For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!