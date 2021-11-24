LHS Beta Receives Honors at Convention

Article by Nicki Johnson-

As many of you may have noticed, I do not post as much as I used to during the Beta Convention. I am just so busy, and I know our Booster parents will take plenty. With that said, this is not a photo dump since I have few. Instead, it’s an award dump. I want to make sure every beta gets their moment to shine:

• 5th place in Character Performance

• 4th place- 9th grade Math (Sebastian Thurston)

• 4th place- 11th grade Language Arts (Marley Scott)

• 3rd place- Division 2 Onsite Drawing (Marley Scott)

• 3rd place- 11th grade Social Studies (Elijah Moffitt)

• 3rd place- 9th grade Spanish (Nikki Suria-Raudry)

• 3rd place- Solo, Duo, Trio (Cutter Franks & Avery Pace)

• 2nd place- Division 2 Black & White photography (Marley Scott)

• 2nd Place- Division 1 Recyclable Art (Paige Harting)

• 2nd place- 9th grade Social Studies (Luke Doll)

• 2nd place- Campaign skit

State Champions

• 1st place- Division 2 Recyclable Art (Chloe Ozier)

• 1st place- Division 2 Woodworking (Seth Blair)

• Best In Show (Seth Blair)

• 1st place- Division 2 Onsite Painting (Ebba Douglas)

• 1st place- Trading Pin Design

• 1st place- Show Choir

• 1st place- Group Talent

Golden Ticket recipients

• Maggie Sanders

• Allison Maxwell

• Catie Rice

• Leah Lewis

• Jurni Montague

• Annaleigha Bowman

• Jenna Odle

• Avery Pace

• Cutter Franks

• Nathan Cavness

• Chloe Kuskunovic

• Cooper Johnson

• Jay Barbrey

• Alexis Key

• Dylan Jordan

• Grant Qualls

• Grayce McEarl

• Joselyn Pierce

• Kylie Atchison

• Anne Edwards

• Rosemary Lindsey

And congratulations to our new Tennessee State Beta President, Ms. Bailey Parker! It was a special convention for me for many reasons. I often hear lots of praise while there, but…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

