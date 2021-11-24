Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Alderman for Lexington met in their regular voting session on Monday evening, November 22, 2021. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs welcomed Sheriff Brian Duke and County Commissioner Shana Duke to the board meeting. The following were approved in the consent agenda:

• FY 2021/2022 budget amendment for Solid Waste and LES funds.

• Fire Department Surplus.

• Lexington Electric System 13kV breaker bids for the Bud Crockett and the Parsons Substations from Square D for $67,134.00.

• LES North Lexington control house replacement. • Write-Offs of Gas, Water, Waste Water and Garbage uncollectible accounts for $3,547.02.

Two items were requested to move from the consent agenda to general discussion, the LES truck bids and the flusher position for the Water Department. Both were approved.

Under new business there was discussion on approval of employee benefits and approval of supplementing a portion of family health insurance coverage for employees. The board moved to table these for a special called meeting that would be dedicated to discussing these items in detail and how they will be funded.

The board also tabled the funding resolution for Project Tiger, which was announced last Tuesday as the newest industry to Lexington, 86 Pearson Lane, LLC, by owner Jim German. A survey is needed on the expenses involved in…

