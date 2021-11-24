Lady Lions Triumphant Over Clifton Lady Lions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The season tipped of last Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021, for the Scott Hill Lady Lions basketball team. This year’s team is looking to have a big season ahead and got things started in the right direction with their first game of the season. The Lady Lions welcomed Clifton to their home court and took care of business on the night. Scotts Hill ran away with this one as the final score came to be 46-23, in favor of the Lady Lions.

The leading scorer for the Lady Lions on the night was Julie Hampton. Hampton netted 12 points in the win. Both Jordan Hampton and Brooklyn Wilkerson each scored eight points for Scotts Hill. Kaylin Wade finished the night with six points of her own. Lacie Dunavant followed her with five points and Jaden Scates recorded four points over Clifton. Deanna Pusser finished the contest with three points for Scotts Hill.

The team had eight defensive rebounds in the win as a unit and also collected 15 offensive rebounds in the game as well. Scotts Hill had nine steals on the evening and came away with…

