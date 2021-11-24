Hallmark Elected President of Tennessee Baptist Convention

Release from the Baptist & Reflector-

Messengers to the annual meeting of the Tennessee Baptist Convention elected Lexington pastor Clay Hallmark as president of the convention Nov. 16, 2021, at Brentwood Baptist Church, Brentwood. Hallmark was elected without opposition for the office.

David Green, pastor of First Baptist Church, Greeneville, nominated Hallmark, a director of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, for the office. Hallmark has served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Lexington, since 2016. The church has been…

For complete coverage, see the November 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

