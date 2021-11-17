SH Student Anglers Have Top Finishes

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Student Anglers were in action on Saturday, November 6, 2021, entering into the third stop of the West TN Bass Nation, which was held at Pickwick Lake. The team of Carson Cooper and Harrison Overman, narrowly missed first place by .11 ounces, taking home a 2nd place finish on the day.

JD Stack and Eli Blankenship finished in 7th place and also came about with a second-place finish in big fish. Lane Tims and Zachary Hudgens finished in 15th place and Ross Wilson and Cayden Creech collected a 6th place finish in the Junior Division. Easton Allen and Rylan Melugin finished in 14th place in the Junior Division, while Anthony Hudgens claimed…

