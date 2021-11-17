Man Arrested on Three Sex Crime Related Counts

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Larry Keith Parker, Jr., age 41 of Batesville, Mississippi, was arrested on Saturday, November 13, 2021, on charges of aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual assault by an authority figure, and one count of incest.

According to the court documents the defendant was alleged to have rented a hotel room in Lexington and committed acts with a minor…

For the complete story, see the November 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!