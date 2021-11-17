LHS Tiger Basketball Looks to Start Fresh

Article by Blake Franklin-

This will be the first year that the Tigers basketball team will suit up for new head coach Jason Fitch. The 2021-2022 basketball season got kicked off for the Lexington Tigers last night as they traveled to Humboldt, Tennessee to get the season underway.

The Tigers will then host South Gibson on Tuesday, November 23, before heading to Gibson County on November 26 to participate in the Thanksgiving Classic. After that, on Monday, November 29, Lexington will host Sacred Heart on their home floor. Rounding out the schedule for the month of November, the Tigers will travel to JCS on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, for their final game of the month.

This year’s team is looking to change things up a bit as what was displayed in the past. With a new coach comes new schemes and personnel. Lets take a look in how this year’s team will be made up for the first year coach.

For the seniors on this team, the Tigers will be looking for leadership and guidance to help the season have a good outcome. The senior class is made up of Rodarius Transor, Tanner Neisler, Michael Leslie, Caleb Gorden, Lucas Wilkinson, and Javy Diaz.

The junior class for Lexington consists of…

