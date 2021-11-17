Lexington, Scotts Hill, and Veterans Cemetery Hold Veterans Day Events

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Veterans Day, November 11th, originated in 1917 as Armistice Day, commemorating the peace treaty that ended World War I on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

Although Thursday, November 11, 2021, was beset by rain, cancelling the Lexington Veteran’s Day Parade, ceremonies were still conducted in both Lexington and Scotts Hill.

In Lexington, Tera Duke sang the National Anthem, and the Invocation given by Henderson County Mayor and veteran Eddie Bray. The Presentation of the Colors was conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads, and the honoring of veterans by service branches was followed by a poignant video on the American Veteran. The event concluded with the memorial wreaths, donated by Maxine’s Florist, placed on the War Memorial by Joann Cody of the VFW #1294 Auxiliary, and Rhonda Davidson of the American Legion Post #77 Auxiliary. A veterans’ luncheon was sponsored by the First Pentecostal Church of Lexington.

In Scotts Hill, American Legion Post #243 and Auxiliary conducted a ceremony at the Scotts Hill Senior Center with Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasey in attendance. This was also followed by a luncheon at the Senior Center.

A ceremony was conducted at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery- Parkers Crossroads on Friday, November 12, 2021, by the Veterans Cemetery Support Committee and the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads. The special guest speaker was Tennessee Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy H. Baker, Major General (Retired), with Cemetery…

