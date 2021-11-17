Lexington Rotary 3-Gun Match Has Great Turnout

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“This is the fundraiser match for our Rotary Club of which the benefits will go toward three large scholarships, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Shop with a Cop,” said Dr. Chris Alexander, Lexington Rotary Club Historian and 3-Gun event organizer.

The match was held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Rotarian Don Enoch’s farm off 22 North above Lexington. There was a prize and plaques for the fastest shooter per division. The match includes rifle, pistol, and shotgun. There were five stages, which…

