Lady Lions Look To Continue To Move Forward

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team is looking to get a new season underway. As the team took part in a Hall of Fame game last night, Tuesday, November 16, Scotts Hill welcomed Clifton to their home court. This year the team will look to build off last season and collect wins along the way as the Lady Lions look to make it to the postseason tournament.

After last night’s game, the Lady Lions will be back on their home court tomorrow night as they host Crockett County in the second Hall of Fame game. Then, Tuesday, November 23, Big Sandy travels to Scotts Hill to take on the Lady Lions. Keeping the home stretch going, the Lady Lions host Carroll Academy on November 29, before welcoming Collinwood the following night, November 30, to Scotts Hill as they round out the schedule for the month of November.

Taking a look into this year’s team, the Lady Lions will look to the upperclassmen to help get a solid foundation started with leadership and strength.

There is only one senior on the roster this year for the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team, Gracelyn Milam. The junior class consists of Heather Bartholomew, Mallory Puckett, Deanna Pusser, Jaden Scates, and Kaylin Wade.

Looking at the sophomores who made the team, Scotts Hill will rely on…

