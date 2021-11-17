Brown Sisters Sign LOI With Skyhawks Softball

Article by Blake Franklin-

The scene in the auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, November 10, 2021, was one that two sisters, who hold a special bond, will never forget. The day was a very memorable one as Kyrsten and Kennedy Brown were gathered by their family and friends, along with their teammates and coaches, to each sign their Letter of Intent to continue their softball careers at the collegiate level. The Brown sisters are set to become part of the University of Martin Lady Skyhawks softball program.

These two young women have played the sport of softball as far back as I can remember. The two would eat, breathe, and sleep the game of softball from a young age until this point. Kyrsten and Kennedy were actually in Atlanta, Georgia this past weekend playing the game that means so much to them.

While this accomplishment won’t come as a surprise to many, it is one that is well deserved as the sisters have been a force on the playing field for quite some time. This attribute for each of them is one that came as the two put in the hard work and dedicated the time it takes to be able to sign a scholarship to play softball at the college level. All who attended were very proud of each of them in being able to reach a lifelong goal of theirs.

In catching up with the sisters, through help with family members, the two were asked a handful of questions and responded with their thoughts and comments on what it meant for them personally.

Starting out by asking what it meant to be able to continue their softball and academic careers at the college level, Kennedy stated, “I have always dreamed of playing at the college level and it’s a blessing to me to accomplish that.” Kyrsten then added, “Playing college ball has also been of dream of mine that I have worked very hard for. The last year has been a really hard process and I feel very blessed to be able to play in college.”

Sharing their thoughts and input on what it meant to be a Lady Tiger softball player, Kyrsten said, “Wearing a L Softball jersey means hard work and determination to represent Lexington.” “Wearing that L on my softball jersey has taught me to persevere through anything. It’s so much more than just the game of softball to me”, stated Kennedy.

Moving along with the conversation, the sisters were then asked to share their best memory of being a…

