Black WWII Veteran Onna V. Parker Remembered

A special ceremony and marker setting was held for Black World War II veteran Onna V. Parker Sr. and his wife, Eula Cawthon Parker, for Veterans Day.

The couple is buried in the Crook Family Cemetery on the old Pete Parker farm in Middlefork, one of the oldest historic black cemeteries in Henderson County. It is sometimes found on death certificates as the Joyner’s Grove Cemetery, which was also the name of the local black school.

Onna V. Parker Jr. and Sirella Yolanda Parker came in from out of town for the special event. Their sister Jacqueline R. Parker also assisted but was unable to make the trip that day.

“We loved Momma and Daddy so much. They made time for all five children and raised us because they wanted us to become responsible adults,” Yolanda said. “Their commitment and love for parenting was caring for us when we couldn’t care for ourselves. All of us completed high school and college. It was rare to have parents that…

