Sardis Board Meets

Article by Lois Freeland-

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., prior to the regular meeting, Sardis Mayor J.W. Creasey, along with Vice-Mayor Richard Holland, presented the three options for garbage removal for the Town of Sardis which have been explained in this forum along with many places around town.

The first option was to continue the current process, which would include raising the rates as a new truck would be needed very soon due to increased dumping rates. Also, the current truck cannot handle the increase in the trash which is due to the increase in residents. In addition, the city would need to find a permanent solution to the need for employees who would be available (with backup personnel due to illness) to work the four hours every week.

The second option was to have residents take their own trash to the Reagan convenience center. The third option was to contract with a commercial trash company that is currently collecting trash for Scotts Hill. This would cost the residents around $15.00 per month and would include a 60-gallon trash can provided by the company.

There were approximately ten residents in attendance for this presentation and it was a unanimous consensus that the only feasible solution to this problem is trash collection by…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

