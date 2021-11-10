November Marks Ten Years for Scotts Hill Heritage Collection

Article by David Austin-

We will soon be having our 10th Anniversary of the Heritage Collection. Our ribbon cutting was on November 17, 2011.

Looking back, we found that in the last 10 years we’ve had people from 16 different states to sign the register. Our community has such a rich history and blessed to have so much of it preserved. We have attempted to display the community history and do research on some of it.

We have researched the Army plane crash site and have acquired the official Air Force report of that crash, located and visited the 1833 meteorite landing site, visited the site of the Scuffle Ridge Stage Stop, that included a school and store, attained photos of the Dam at the former Millpond Grist Mill Site, that was once destroyed by Yankees while they were travelling through the area.

We have conducted walking tours, hosted the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Classes each year on their history day, created a downtown map that shows what businesses have been in each location since the early 1900s.

Historic negatives were located and developed unique photos from them, we have since uncovered more negatives and are working toward getting them developed. The Tennessee State Archives has been very helpful in…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!