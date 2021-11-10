Miss TN Tally Bevis Speaks to Lexington Rotary Club

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Rotary Club welcomed Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis as the special guest speaker for their Tuesday, November 9, 2021, meeting.

Every Miss Tennessee starts out on the local level, and she was crowned in July of this year. “I’m so excited to represent Tennessee,” she said and is getting ready for her next trip. The Miss Tennessee organization gives over $100,000.00 in scholarships each year, and these scholarships have been able to cover most of her college educational expenses. She is a graduate of Belmont University, and is working on…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

