Mid Afternoon Fire Results in Home and Shed Being Destroyed

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

Henderson County Fire Stations 5, 7, 9, 15, and Scotts Hill Tanker 30 responded to a midafternoon fire on Monday, November 8, 2021, in the 29000 block Hwy. 104 S. at Reagan.

An occupant of the home heard a noise outside and went out to discover a shed engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into the house. Firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed and flames coming from the home. The fire made its way into…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

