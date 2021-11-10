LHS Captures Top Ten Finish at State

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Cross Country team capped off a successful season last Friday, November 5, 2021, at the TSSAA State Cross Country meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee as they finished in 9th place out of 31 teams. A total of 251 runners participated in the meet. Junior Chandler Roberson led the Tigers with a 26th place finish and a time of 17:30 for the 5K (3.1 mile) race. Freshman Zach Bassham was the next Tiger to cross the line setting a personal record with his time of 17:55. Sophomore Jackson Pace was the next to finish for LHS. His time of 18:35 was good for 76th place. Freshman Adam Zukowski secured a top half of the field finish with his time of 19:14. Sophomore Marquon Holland crossed next with a time of 20:22, followed by lone senior Riley Robertson (20:38), and sophomore Brennan Anthony (20:42).

Head Coach Terry Clement was very pleased with the performance. “For this to be all of their, except Chandler’s, first time, they performed very well. With everyone, except Riley, returning, this performance hopefully lays the groundwork for the future.”

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

