Animal Control Reunites Family with Pet Through Microchip

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington’s new Animal Control Officer, Dylan Bailey, was able to use a microchip to reunite a pet with their family. They had a great reunion on Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021, as the family arrived to get their lost pet.

The circumstances were a bit unusual, as the family was from Centerville. The German Shepherd had wandered from their home about two weeks ago, and was located by Animal Control in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department discovered and read the microchip and contacted the owner.

“Being able to read the microchip is a big plus for us,” said Lexington Fire…

For the complete article, see the November 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

