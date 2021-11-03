Tigers Upset by South Side on Late Score

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers football team headed into Jackson, Tennessee last Friday night, October 29, 2021, to take on the Hawks of South Side High School. Weather hadn’t been the friendliest as rain had swept through the area prior to kickoff. Lexington was looking to take advantage of the conditions and secure the number two seed in the region with a win, and host their first-round playoff game, but South Side had other ideas in mind. Leading most of the game, the Tigers saw a late score by the Hawks dash their hopes and unfortunately took the defeat to South Side by a final score of 29-28. This put Lexington as the number three seed heading into the playoffs.

Jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, the Tigers did not allow South Side to reach the endzone in the opening quarter of play. At halftime, Lexington would lead the Hawks by a score of 14-7. In the third quarter, Lexington would score 14 more points and also allowed South Side to score the same number of points. With just under two minutes remaining in the game, South Side collected a safety over Lexington that pulled the Hawks within five points. Then, when the buzzer sounded to end the game, South Side had a one-point lead, and ultimately took the victory over Lexington, 29-28.

Ethan Jowers would finish the night 3 of 8 through the air, for 47 total yards. His longest pass came on a 35-yard completion.

In the run game, it was all Isiah McClaine again for the Tigers. McClaine finished with 144 yards on 25 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He also fumbled the ball once. Deandre Weathers had three carries for 57 yards and a score and…

