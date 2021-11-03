SH Football Out of Playoffs With Loss to East Hickman

Scotts Hill High School Lions Football

Photo by: Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Friday night, October 29, 2021, the Scotts Hill Lions football team welcomed East Hickman High School to Reagan, Tennessee for their last regular season game of the 2021 football season. The Lions were needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Scotts Hill was able to have some success and put points on the board but in the end, it was East Hickman High School that proved to be too much for the Lions. Scotts Hill was defeated by a final score of 42-27 by East Hickman.

Leading after one quarter of play was Scotts Hill, as the score was 14-7, after the first quarter. The Lions were not able to reach the end zone in the second quarter and allowed East Hickman to score six points. At halftime, Scotts Hill had the lead by a score of 14-13. The third quarter proved to be detrimental for the Lions as they gave up 22 points to their opponent and only scored seven points of their own. In the fourth quarter, Scotts Hill was able to score six more points but again allowed East Hickman to score seven points to end the game.

Ripken Clenny was 10 of 16 passing on the night, accumulating 53 yards in the air. Clenny threw for a touchdown against East Hickman but also tossed two interceptions as well. Kyle Carter ended one of two on the night for 11 yards and also threw an interception for the Lions.

Leading the way in receiving for Scotts Hill was Noah Clayton. Clayton finished with six catches for 21 yards. Following him was Joe Romines who hauled in a 15-yard touchdown reception for the Lions. Grady Watkins also had one catch for ten yards. Hagan Bailey caught two passes for nine yards and Maddox Derryberry finished with one catch for nine yards, as well.

On the ground, Scotts Hill was able to collect 141 yards as a team. Ripken Clenny was the leading rusher, collecting 62 yards on 14 carries. Cole Powers recorded 43 yards on two attempts, scoring a touchdown in the process. Jayden Johnson had three carries for 17 yards and…

