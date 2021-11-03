Phenomenal Turnout at Lexington Halloween Bash

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Halloween Bash at the Otto Britt Building in Lexington had a phenomenal turnout on Saturday evening, October 30, 2021 for the official Halloween season event. This year’s Bash was sponsored by the Lexington Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington and Henderson County Fire Departments, and other first responders.

Lines stretched from the Otto Britt Building all the way down the road to Stanford Street, but moved fairly quickly as there were stations both inside and behind the…

For complete coverage, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!