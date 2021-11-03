Outdoor Truths

My favorite time of the year starts right now. It begins on Halloween and goes for about six weeks. In deer hunting terms, these few weeks involve the pre-rut, rut, post-rut, and secondary rut. Each of these periods offers some exciting times to be in the woods. And if one is limited in the number of days he or she can hunt, concentrating on this window of opportunity will provide the best chances to bring home a trophy. In years past, I couldn’t wait for opening day. I was not only looking for meat to put in the freezer, I also thought that one big buck might just show up anytime. Therefore my “window of opportunity” started at the end of September and ran through January. This was not only a long period of time, but it was also very draining on me physically and on every other area of my life. I was obsessed. And every day I couldn’t go hunting, I knew that would be the day Mr. Bruiser Buck would walk by. I’m glad I got older and wiser, and slightly more mature. Today, I still love to hunt but I understand that not only do I have more important life responsibilities; I can save my time and energy for a much smaller period of time and still have fun and…

