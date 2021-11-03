Omega Force’s “America’s Got Talent” to Fundraiser for Shop With a Cop

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Shop With a Cop has a special sponsor this year with an “America’s Got Talent” fundraiser on November 13, 2021, at the Lexington Middle School starting at 6:00 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Omega Force, a Christian based organization from Scottsville, KY, who has been presenting the “World’s Strongest Team with the World’s Greatest Message,” since 1996.

Lexington’s own Chad Scott and Austin Redditt will be joining the team’s seasoned professionals, who will be presenting the Gospel through music and feats of strength. Chord Milam and others will also be performing.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the Lexington Police Department, Minor’s #3 at 50 North…

For complete coverage, see the November 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!